Bed-Stuy, bedford-stuyvensant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York Police Department detective was shot in the leg Friday morning in Brooklyn, and the shooting suspect is in custody.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Decatur Street near Tompkins Avenue and Fulton Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. Police with heavy gear are investigating the surrounding area for several blocks.

The plain clothes detective was working with the Warrant Squad trying to apprehend a male suspect when he was shot one time in the right thigh just below his vest.

The detective was transported to Kings County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is currently talking to authorities about the shooting.

Police say the suspected gunman was captured nearby after running from the scene.

Sources tell CBS2 the suspect was wounded but it is not clear yet if the wounded detective returned fire or if it was another officer who wounded suspect.

