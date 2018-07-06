KINGS PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A barber on the North Shore of Long Island wants to make sure people with special needs get comfortable haircuts.

She’s teaching other barbers and hairdressers how to work with people on the autism spectrum, like her son.

Angela Blanchet spent years cutting her son’s hair at home. Benjamin has autism and, like many young people with sensory disorders, struggles at the barber shop.

“There’s buzzers, there’s hair dryers, there’s bright lights, there’s wet hair, there’s sprays, aprons around them — all these things combine together and they get into a fight or flight syndrome, and it’s a nightmare,” Angela told CBS2’s Clark Fouraker.

Through training webinars and a barber toolbox, Sensory Haircut Solutions aims to improve the experience for young people with autism, Down syndrome and other disorders.

“It was when they put the buzzer in my hair,” Benjamin said bothered him most.

The main goal is keeping kids distracted, and the toolbox has a number of things, like fidget spinners or squeeze balls, to help with that.

“Sometimes we suggest they turn the chair around or give them something else visually to be looking at,” said Angela.

Kings Park Barber Shop will be the first place trained by the group to give kids with sensory issues haircuts. They’ll have the toolbox in their barber shop as well.

“They often have a lot of motion. They’ll be stimming with their hands, clapping or wiggling around,” Angela said.

Barbers say the tools help them by keeping young people still and, thus, avoid bad haircuts. Another tool is a unique scissor that cuts hair the same way a buzzer would, but doesn’t make the noise.

“It’s more about educating, training and having them equipped and ready for when children with these needs walk in,” said Angela.

She said the training and toolbox will cost about $500. They’ll have their first training session later this month.

The group conducted a non-scientific survey that found one in three parents who have children with sensitivity disorders cut their children’s hair at home to avoid a bad haircut experience.