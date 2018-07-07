  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMCHS Presents: Health Connect
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMOver the Top
    2:00 PMNecessary Roughness
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMLucky Dog
    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:00 PMLucky Dog
    12:30 PMDr. Chris Pet Vet
CBS2 Weather headlines

Wow, today is looking great!

mm beach 7/7 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Dew points dropped significantly from yesterday’s mid 70s and are now closer to 50! This will feel amazing, as it’s going to be a lot less humid. We’re starting off with cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but will rise to a nice, warm temperature around 80.

md tomorrow highs 7/7 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Skies will remain clear throughout the weekend and it’s looking to stay that way through the beginning of next week. It was pretty windy overnight but it will slow down to a gentle breeze between 5-10 mph. The rain that we saw yesterday is gone for a while so enjoy the dry weather! This weekend is going to be much better than the last in terms of outdoor activities. You won’t sweat by just standing outside.

nu tu 7day auto4 7/7 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Temps will start heating up again next week. Have a great weekend!

Bree
CBS2 Weather Intern

