Wow, today is looking great!

Dew points dropped significantly from yesterday’s mid 70s and are now closer to 50! This will feel amazing, as it’s going to be a lot less humid. We’re starting off with cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but will rise to a nice, warm temperature around 80.

Skies will remain clear throughout the weekend and it’s looking to stay that way through the beginning of next week. It was pretty windy overnight but it will slow down to a gentle breeze between 5-10 mph. The rain that we saw yesterday is gone for a while so enjoy the dry weather! This weekend is going to be much better than the last in terms of outdoor activities. You won’t sweat by just standing outside.

Temps will start heating up again next week. Have a great weekend!

Bree

CBS2 Weather Intern