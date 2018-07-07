NEWFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a house exploded in southern New Jersey early Saturday.

The Gloucester County prosecutor’s office says the blast in Newfield was reported around 6:15 a.m.

CBS Philly reports that the blast originated in basement of a house on the 300 block of Oakwood Drive and caused damage to nearby homes, scattering debris over several blocks.

Debris strewn across the ground on the 300 block of Oakwood Drive in Newfield, NJ after a reported house explosion this morning. One confirmed dead; search continues for a second person believed to have been inside at the time. #CBS3 pic.twitter.com/GmSUx53ZkB — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) July 7, 2018

The names of the victims and other details weren’t immediately released. Family members tell CBS Philly the residents of the house are a couple in their 70s. An additional person was treated at the scene for injuries.

Authorities gave no immediate word on a possible cause, but add no foul play was suspected.

The county fire marshal is investigating, along with several other agencies, including a state police arson-bomb unit, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Franklin Township police department.

