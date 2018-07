NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating an attempted abduction Saturday on Staten Island.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. at Mapleton Avenue and Olympia Boulevard.

Police said a driver pulled up in a black Prius and tried to take a 4-year-old child from its stroller. The mother fought back, and the driver took off.

The suspect was described as an Asian man.

