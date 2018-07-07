WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to an 11-year-old girl in Westbury.

Police said the girl was on School Street near Walton Place around 8:15 a.m. Friday when a white pickup truck pulled over to the side of the road. The driver allegedly got out with his jeans down and exposed himself.

The victim walked to Westbury Middle School, where police were called.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 40s, 6 feet tall with salt and pepper hair, wearing a blue shirt with red sleeves.

Nassau County Police are investigating another case of public lewdness involving two 13-year-old victims Monday in Baldwin. They do not believe the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.