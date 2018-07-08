Filed Under:george washington bridge, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were hurt in a multi-vehicle accident that snarled traffic on the George Washington Bridge late Sunday.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey responded to the collision on the inbound upper-level of the bridge around 8 p.m.

The FDNY says two people were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their condition wasn’t immediately known.

Drivers experienced delays of up to 60 minutes and were urged to find an alternative route into New York City as crews investigated the crash.

