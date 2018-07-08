By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! After another crisp and clear night around the region, we’ll enjoy another sunny, dry, and comfortable day with warmer temps in the lower 80s. Overall, a perfect day to enjoy anything outside!

The beautiful weather continues tomorrow with sunshine and even warmer temps, reaching the mid & upper 80s. As of now it looks like the humidity will still be reasonable.

A few pop-up showers and storms are possible far north & west of NYC Tuesday PM & Wednesday PM, but the chance right now is pretty low. Otherwise expect temps near 90 both days with partly sunny skies.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!