By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup2 7/8 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Good Sunday morning everybody! After another crisp and clear night around the region, we’ll enjoy another sunny, dry, and comfortable day with warmer temps in the lower 80s. Overall, a perfect day to enjoy anything outside!

nu tu hour by hour 7/8 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The beautiful weather continues tomorrow with sunshine and even warmer temps, reaching the mid & upper 80s. As of now it looks like the humidity will still be reasonable.

nu tu 7day auto5 7/8 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

A few pop-up showers and storms are possible far north & west of NYC Tuesday PM & Wednesday PM, but the chance right now is pretty low. Otherwise expect temps near 90 both days with partly sunny skies.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

