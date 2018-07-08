NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for three suspects after police say a livery cab driver was violently robbed in the Bronx.

It happened near East 221st Street and White Plains Road back on June 15.

The suspects, two men and a woman, put the driver in a chokehold and took his wallet from the center console and the dash camera, according to the police.

Investigators have released photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.