Filed Under:Bronx, Local TV, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for three suspects after police say a livery cab driver was violently robbed in the Bronx.

It happened near East 221st Street and White Plains Road back on June 15.

The suspects, two men and a woman, put the driver in a chokehold and took his wallet from the center console and the dash camera, according to the police.

ece1dbe8fcd74ebd9f616f8039d26321 7 e1531061625214 NYPD: Search On For Suspects In Livery Cab Driver Robbery

Surveillance image of two of three suspects who police say are wanted for robbing a livery cab driver in the Bronx on June 15, 2018 (credit: NYPD)

Investigators have released photos of the suspects.

0f69476dcc464c10809f02d5583dc19d e1531061595186 NYPD: Search On For Suspects In Livery Cab Driver Robbery

Surveillance image of two of three suspects who police say are wanted for robbing a livery cab driver in the Bronx on June 15, 2018 (credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

