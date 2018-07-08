NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Vanessa Murdock introduce Jilly Bean and June Bug.

Both are 3-year-old Chihuahua mix girls that came to the Humane Society from Tennessee.

Jilly Bean has a brown nose and brown ears and she loves to run and play and play. June Bug is all white and she loves to cuddle! They both enjoy lying in the sun and taking a nap.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.