Filed Under:Anthony Kennedy, Donald Trump, Local TV, Supreme Court

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce his Supreme Court pick on Monday.

Top contenders for the role are federal appeals judges Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett and Thomas Hardiman.

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Roy Blunt said Sunday that they believe any of the four could get confirmed by the GOP-majority Senate.

This is the president’s second high court pick in two years. He’s replacing Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who was a swing vote in many cases.

Kennedy is set to retire on July 31.

