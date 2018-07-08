NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Chef Brandon Fay, managing director for Trattoria Dell’Arte, stopped by to show how to make a sweet seafood dish and super-healthy alternative to ice cream.
Lobster & Grilled Peach Panzanella Salad
Grilling lobster enhances their sweet meat and pairs perfectly with ripe peaches. Throw the peaches on the grill along with a baguette for a summertime riff on panzanella salad.
Serves 4
What you’ll need:
For the panzanella salad:
1 shallot, thinly sliced
2 tbsp. sherry vinegar
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil, divided
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
4 ripe peaches, halved and pitted
1 small baguette, split lengthwise
1 clove garlic
2 sprigs mint, leaves torn
For the lobster:
4, 1 lb. lobsters, split lengthwise
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Pinch red pepper flakes
1 lemon, freshly squeezed
1/4 cup chopped parsley
How to make it…
For the lobster:
1. Preheat grill to medium high heat; drizzle lobsters with oil and season to taste with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes.
2. Grill lobsters, cut side down, until nicely charred and their shells turn red, about 5-8 minutes. Flip and continue grilling until meat is cooked through, about 4 minutes longer. Remove from grill and drizzle with lemon juice and garnish with chopped parsley and more olive oil. Serve with panzanella salad.
For the panzanella salad:
1. Preheat grill to medium high heat; in the interim, toss shallots with sherry vinegar oil in a large bowl. Let sit for 5 minutes to slightly pickle onions; season to taste.
2. Drizzle peaches and baguette with 1/4 cup olive oil. Season to taste. Grill peaches and bread, cut side down, until lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Flip and continue grilling until slightly charred, about 3-5 minutes. Remove and set aside.
3. Rub garlic clove over cut side of baguette. Roughly chop bread into bite-size pieces; set aside.
4. Roughly chop peaches into bite-size pieces.
5. Whisk remaining 1/4 cup olive oil into the shallot mixture. Add peaches, bread, and mint. Season to taste; add more olive oil if necessary. Serve with grilled lobster.
The Healthiest & Quickest Ice Cream
All you need are bananas, a freezer and a blender to make this frozen treat.
Serves 4
What you’ll need:
4 bananas
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1 tbsp. peanut butter
2 tbsp. milk
Almonds, for serving
Chopped dates, optional
Strawberry jam, optional
Dark chocolate chunks, optional
Nutella, optional
Honey, optional
Fresh berries, optional
How to make it…
1. Peel bananas and freeze; once frozen, transfer bananas to a blender with cinnamon, peanut butter, and milk; blend until smooth. The texture will be similar to soft serve; if you’d like something closer to ice cream, return mixture to the freezer.
2. Serve with any of the toppings listed above.