NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Chef Brandon Fay, managing director for Trattoria Dell’Arte, stopped by to show how to make a sweet seafood dish and super-healthy alternative to ice cream.

Lobster & Grilled Peach Panzanella Salad

Grilling lobster enhances their sweet meat and pairs perfectly with ripe peaches. Throw the peaches on the grill along with a baguette for a summertime riff on panzanella salad.

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

For the panzanella salad:

1 shallot, thinly sliced

2 tbsp. sherry vinegar

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 ripe peaches, halved and pitted

1 small baguette, split lengthwise

1 clove garlic

2 sprigs mint, leaves torn

For the lobster:

4, 1 lb. lobsters, split lengthwise

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Pinch red pepper flakes

1 lemon, freshly squeezed

1/4 cup chopped parsley

How to make it…

For the lobster:

1. Preheat grill to medium high heat; drizzle lobsters with oil and season to taste with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes.

2. Grill lobsters, cut side down, until nicely charred and their shells turn red, about 5-8 minutes. Flip and continue grilling until meat is cooked through, about 4 minutes longer. Remove from grill and drizzle with lemon juice and garnish with chopped parsley and more olive oil. Serve with panzanella salad.

For the panzanella salad:

1. Preheat grill to medium high heat; in the interim, toss shallots with sherry vinegar oil in a large bowl. Let sit for 5 minutes to slightly pickle onions; season to taste.

2. Drizzle peaches and baguette with 1/4 cup olive oil. Season to taste. Grill peaches and bread, cut side down, until lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Flip and continue grilling until slightly charred, about 3-5 minutes. Remove and set aside.

3. Rub garlic clove over cut side of baguette. Roughly chop bread into bite-size pieces; set aside.

4. Roughly chop peaches into bite-size pieces.

5. Whisk remaining 1/4 cup olive oil into the shallot mixture. Add peaches, bread, and mint. Season to taste; add more olive oil if necessary. Serve with grilled lobster.

The Healthiest & Quickest Ice Cream

All you need are bananas, a freezer and a blender to make this frozen treat.

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

4 bananas

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1 tbsp. peanut butter

2 tbsp. milk

Almonds, for serving

Chopped dates, optional

Strawberry jam, optional

Dark chocolate chunks, optional

Nutella, optional

Honey, optional

Fresh berries, optional

How to make it…

1. Peel bananas and freeze; once frozen, transfer bananas to a blender with cinnamon, peanut butter, and milk; blend until smooth. The texture will be similar to soft serve; if you’d like something closer to ice cream, return mixture to the freezer.

2. Serve with any of the toppings listed above.