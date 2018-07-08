TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A father who died along with his four daughters in a Delaware highway crash was a native of the Philippines and U. S. Navy veteran who settled in New Jersey to raise his family.

A Mass Sunday morning honored 61-year-old Audie Trinidad of Teaneck and his daughters, 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison.

At a vigil Saturday night, Students at Teaneck High School made shirts memorializing Danna Trinidad, who was a junior.

“She was an amazing young lady, National Honors Society, very active,” said Dean of Students Olivia Betances. “All the siblings were.”

The family was returning from a trip to Ocean City, Maryland, Friday on U.S. Route 1 when police said a pickup truck crossed the median for unknown reasons and hit the minivan and another car.

The girls’ mother, 53-year-old Mary Rose, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

Audi’s brother Danny Trinidad flew in from Florida.

“In the blink of an eye, lost everything,” he said. “My brother’s a nice family man. He loves his family. They all go out during summer break and he takes his kids.”

Delaware State police say Audi, who was driving, and his wife, who was in the front passenger seat, were wearing seatbelts. The daughters in the back were not.

The two people in the pickup truck survived as did the person in the third car.

So far, no charges have been filed.

A GoFundMe page that has been set up to help the Trinidad family has already raised more than $100,000.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)