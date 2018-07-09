  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:hazmat, Local TV

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN, N.Y. (Patch.com) — See a bunch of New York City Fire Department and United States Army personnel in Midtown Manhattan on Monday and Tuesday? Don’t freak out: It’s just a test.

The FDNY and Army will be shutting down streets in the vicinity of West 51st Street between Eight Avenue and Broadway from 8 a.m. to about 6 p.m. to perform HAZMAT training exercises, according to police. It’s unclear why the busy Midtown stretch was selected for the exercise or what kind of tests will be conducted.

People should try to avoid the test area from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to an increased presence of emergency personnel and closed streets.

For more information, see Patch.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s