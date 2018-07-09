MIDTOWN MANHATTAN, N.Y. (Patch.com) — See a bunch of New York City Fire Department and United States Army personnel in Midtown Manhattan on Monday and Tuesday? Don’t freak out: It’s just a test.

The FDNY and Army will be shutting down streets in the vicinity of West 51st Street between Eight Avenue and Broadway from 8 a.m. to about 6 p.m. to perform HAZMAT training exercises, according to police. It’s unclear why the busy Midtown stretch was selected for the exercise or what kind of tests will be conducted.

People should try to avoid the test area from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to an increased presence of emergency personnel and closed streets.

For more information, see Patch.com