GARFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT rail service was suspended along the Bergen County Line Monday afternoon after an NJ TRANSIT train and bus collided in New Jersey.

Authorities say an NJ TRANSIT train from Middletown to Hoboken struck an NJ TRANSIT bus operated by Community Coach Bus near the intersection of Midland Avenue and President Street in Garfield just before 5 p.m.

15 people were on board the bus at the time of the collision, one of whom suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The Bergen County Line remains suspended in both directions as the crash remained under investigation.