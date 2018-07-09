NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a “vicious attack” on the subway in Lower Manhattan as the victim’s stepdaughter is speaking out.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said on Twitter Monday that the suspect was taken into custody Sunday night. According to police, Geovannie Nieves of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, was charged with assault.

Once again, an anonymous Crimestoppers tip led to a successful apprehension & a safer city. This man, wanted for a vicious attack with a pipe on the subway, was taken into custody last night. Commit a crime in NY? We're coming for you. Crimestoppers 800-577-TIPS #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/LmsqibVjA7 — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) July 9, 2018

“Once again, an anonymous Crimestoppers tip led to a successful apprehension & a safer city,” Shea said.

The incident, which was caught on video, happened on a southbound 2 train around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the suspect was panhandling when a verbal fight with a 59-year-old man escalated. That’s when police said the suspect hit the man in the face with a metal object.

Mery Meza, the victim’s stepdaughter, spoke exclusively with CBS2’s Marc Liverman on Monday.

“I was so upset,” she said. “Nobody deserves that to happen to them and it was messed up.”

So upset that Meza couldn’t bring herself to watch the video of the incident.

“I don’t because like I said nobody deserves that and it, you know, when it’s too close to home you don’t even like — you’re in a slight state of shock.”

The suspect got off the train at Chambers Street and ran, police said. The victim was left with a fractured skull and broken eye socket and is recovering in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

“He had a skull fracture, had some bleeding,” Meza said.

Meza thinks it started over money.

“From what I know, the guy was asking him for money, like the guy was on the train begging for money and my stepfather doesn’t speak Spanish and the guy was speaking Spanish,” she said. “So I’m guessing the guy got irritated because he didn’t want to give him money and that just broke out.”

For now, Meza said her only focus is helping her stepfather recover.

“I don’t know the situation, in what happened, but my stepfather’s hurt and I just want him to get well,” she said. “And if the guy’s sick, I want him to get the help he needs.”