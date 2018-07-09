  • TV10/55On Air

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police are looking for five suspects they say stole more than 20 iPhone’s from an Apple Store.

Police say the five men stole 21 iPhone 8’s and iPhone x’s valued at over $19,000.

According to police, this happened Friday at the Apple Store in Huntington Station.

Surveillance video shows the men grabbing the phones off of display tables and running from the store.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

