NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The popular social media app Timehop reports a data breach involving millions of users.

Timehop connects to users’ social media accounts and shows what people posted that day throughout the years.

The breach happened on July 4 and Timehop says it was able to intercept the breach while it was in progress. The names, email addresses and phone numbers of 21 million users were exposed to hackers.

But the company says the breach did not involve users’ photos and social media posts that are stored on Timehop.

As a result, Timehop says users may have been logged out of the app to reset all of the keys. They are continuing to investigate the incident.