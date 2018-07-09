  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Data Breaches, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The popular social media app Timehop reports a data breach involving millions of users.

Timehop connects to users’ social media accounts and shows what people posted that day throughout the years.

The breach happened on July 4 and Timehop says it was able to intercept the breach while it was in progress. The names, email addresses and phone numbers of 21 million users were exposed to hackers.

But the company says the breach did not involve users’ photos and social media posts that are stored on Timehop.

As a result, Timehop says users may have been logged out of the app to reset all of the keys. They are continuing to investigate the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s