NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a woman while she was jogging inside a Bronx park.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. Monday at Bronx River Forest park near Burke Avenue and Bronx Park East.

Police said the suspect followed the 35-year-old victim, came up behind her and placed his hand over her mouth and arm across her chest, trying to pull her backwards.

She fought him off, yelled for help and kept running farther into the park, police said.

Police said the woman came across the man again while she was leaving the park and managed to take a picture of him.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 17 to 25 years old with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a black shirt across his chest, black shorts and white sneakers.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

The NYPD insists crime is down overall, but rapes are up 34 percent: 912 from the first six months of 2018 compared to 680 in 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.