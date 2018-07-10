The PGA TOUR schedule is jam-packed with exciting tournaments spread throughout the year and throughout the country. Every event is unique. And every player and fan has their favorites, along with personal reasons why those events are special them. But so many factors distinguish one event from another?

We could look to the quality of the course and the field. We could look to the event’s past champions and significance in the game’s rich history. Or we could go in another direction.

Gary McCord is a big fan of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which he lovingly calls “The Dumpster.” The event is played every February at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona, in front of larger, more boisterous crowds than are typically found on the PGA TOUR. In McCord’s view, “it is everything that’s not right about golf, and it’s fantastic.”

We asked CBS Sports golf analysts and personalities Amanda Balionis, Gary McCord, Ian Baker-Finch, and Jim Nantz, what they think is the most exciting tournament on the PGA TOUR. Check out the video above for their answers.

Tune in for CBS Sports’ coverage of the John Deere Classic, live from TPC Deere Run, Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15, 3:00 – 6:00 pm ET.