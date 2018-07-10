  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:A.J. Francis, New York Giants, NFL, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

New York Giants defensive tackle A.J. Francis is upset with the Transportation Security Administration for the way they handled an inspection of his bag on a recent flight, leaving his mother’s ashes to spill all over the inside of his suitcase.

Francis’ mother, Carrie, passed away last month. On Monday, he tweeted out a photo of the inside of his luggage on which his mother’s remains had been spilled, along with a notice of inspection from the TSA. (Warning: The tweet does contain strong language)

The TSA website does tell passengers that cremated remains are allowed to be brought on flights, though they do suggest checking with your airline to learn about any possible restrictions. The site also says that TSA officers “will not open a container” out of respect for the deceased.

The TSA’s official Twitter account did offer an apology to Francis, which he decidedly did not accept. He added in another tweet that he was more upset by the way TSA handled the situation than the fact that they actually searched his bag.

