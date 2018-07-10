  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMLast Man Standing
    5:30 PMLast Man Standing
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:education, Gov. Phil Murphy, Local TV, New Jersey Department Of Education, PARCC

NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — The first steps have been taken to transition away from PARCC testing in New Jersey, according to Governor Phil Murphy’s administration.

Proposed changes include reducing the number of tests required to graduate high school from six to two and ensuring that educators and parents receive test data in a timely manner.

The proposed short-term changes come after the New Jersey Department of Education held a two-month listening tour.

The administration says the transition will be made in multiple phases. This report and draft regulations come from phase one of the transition.

“By making the transition in phases, we can ensure a smooth implementation in schools across the state and maintain compliance with current state and federal requirements,” Murphy said in a statement.

According to the administration, the NJDOE will be launching the second phase during the summer and 2018-19 school year. It will be focused on more complicated questions and issues with implementation.

The PARCC, or Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, test was first implemented in March of 2015 as a new option for high school students to graduate. It gave students another option in addition to hitting a minimum score on the SAT or ACT college admissions exam or submitting a portfolio.

It has faced controversy from parents and students over the years with many claiming it had teachers and students stressed and only focusing on tests, among other complaints. Many parents even had their kids opt out of the test.

Supporters of the test said it was necessary to measure student performance and that students would benefit from being challenged by the exam.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s