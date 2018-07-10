NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — The first steps have been taken to transition away from PARCC testing in New Jersey, according to Governor Phil Murphy’s administration.

Proposed changes include reducing the number of tests required to graduate high school from six to two and ensuring that educators and parents receive test data in a timely manner.

The proposed short-term changes come after the New Jersey Department of Education held a two-month listening tour.

The administration says the transition will be made in multiple phases. This report and draft regulations come from phase one of the transition.

“By making the transition in phases, we can ensure a smooth implementation in schools across the state and maintain compliance with current state and federal requirements,” Murphy said in a statement.

According to the administration, the NJDOE will be launching the second phase during the summer and 2018-19 school year. It will be focused on more complicated questions and issues with implementation.

The PARCC, or Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, test was first implemented in March of 2015 as a new option for high school students to graduate. It gave students another option in addition to hitting a minimum score on the SAT or ACT college admissions exam or submitting a portfolio.

It has faced controversy from parents and students over the years with many claiming it had teachers and students stressed and only focusing on tests, among other complaints. Many parents even had their kids opt out of the test.

Supporters of the test said it was necessary to measure student performance and that students would benefit from being challenged by the exam.