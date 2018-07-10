NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police officers say their training kicked in when they resuscitated a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Newark.

Police body cam video shows Newark officers hitting the child on her back as she struggled to breathe on Sunday afternoon.

The officers were able to clear the girl’s airway. She then threw up food and water, police said. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

“These Officers displayed the character and dedication that every Newark Police Division member is committed to in providing outstanding community service,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a statement. “I am proud that these Officers stepped in as if this child was a member of their own family. Today, I speak for the entire City of Newark in giving them our most sincere thanks.”

The girl was wearing a floatation device in the pool. It’s not clear how she became submerged or whether she had adult supervision.

