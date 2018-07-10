MAE SAI, Thailand (CBSNewYork) — For the third day, divers in Thailand are attempting to rescue the remaining people trapped in a flooded cave.

CBS News reports that the ninth, tenth, and eleventh people to be rescued from the cave were seen being carried out to a field Tuesday to be transported to the hospital.

The goal is to bring out the final four boys and their soccer coach as well as three Thai Navy SEALS and a doctor who have watching over them since the team was found.

Four boys were rescued Sunday and another four were brought to the surface on Monday.

Some of the divers, whose job has been to place oxygen tanks along the treacherous underwater route, say visibility is near zero and the path is extremely risky.

“We could see only our hands a short distance. The stones are razor sharp, which are dangerous for our diving,” one diver said. “Thirdly, the passage is very narrow. This is the hardest mission we’ve ever done.”

The challenging mission involved each of the boys wearing a full dive mask as a diver leads the way carrying their oxygen tank while being guided by a rope. A second diver follows behind.

From start to finish, the journey is two-and-a-half miles. One of the most dangerous parts of the trek is a pinch point that us just 15 inches across where the boys have to separate from the divers to fit through.

The rescued boys have been rushed by ambulances and helicopter to a hospital 60 miles away from the cave. Doctors are keeping them in isolation to monitor for infection.

It took 11 hours to get the first group of four out Sunday. The second group made it through in about nine hours.

The head of the operation says Tuesday’s mission will likely take longer because they are attempting to bring more people out.