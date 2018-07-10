  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    12:30 AMHow I Met Your Mother
    01:00 AMImpractical Jokers
    01:30 AMThe Game
    02:00 AMFamily Guy
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jessica Layton, Local TV, Manhattan, Union Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 48-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday evening inside a trash compactor in a lower Manhattan apartment building.

Police say the woman was discovered unconscious and unresponsive just before 5 p.m. at the 29-story Zeckendorf Towers near Union Square.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Residents say the NYPD’s crime scene unit along with an email instructing them not to use the trash chute were both clues something terrible had happened.

It wasn’t clear how she ended up in the trash compactor in a building that has had several high profile residents, including Anthony Weiner and wife Huma Abedin.

Residents say the incident and police presence have been alarming.

“It’s scary,” one woman said. “When I texted my boyfriend about this he told me to get out of the building because he was worried.”

Police had not released the deceased woman’s name, and could not confirm if her death was suspicious in nature.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s