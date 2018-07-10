EAST WINDSOR, C.T. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Connecticut are trying to figure out how a razor blade got attached to a Walmart shopping cart, injuring a woman’s finger.

Kelly Boulay said in a Facebook post that she cut her finger on the handle of a shopping cart at the East Windsor store Sunday night.

Boulay sought medical attention and contacted East Windsor police.

Police officers and store workers checked all the shopping carts in the store and didn’t find any others with razor blades.

Police are investigating to determine if the blade was intentionally embedded in the shopping cart.

“The officers responded, and they were able to identify and find a razor blade that was in the handle of a shopping cart,” Det. Sgt. Matthew Carl said.

“This day and age with people that do different types of things, and unfortunately this is one of those things that somebody could have done maliciously just for the only intent of harming another person.”

The incident has rattled customers at the store, including a retired surgeon who instantly recognized the blade as a No. 11 surgical razor, which is normally used for taking out stitches.

Walmart said in a statement that it’s “disturbing” that someone would try and harm a customer or store worker.

The company said it is currently conducting regular checks of shopping carts.

