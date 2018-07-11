  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2Watch Now
    WCBS TV Live: CBS2 News Update

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Health, Medicine, Pfizer

NEW YORK (AP) — The drugmaker Pfizer, facing an aging population and shifting risks from the loss of patents, is reshaping its structure into three businesses.

The divisions, announced Wednesday, include Innovative Medicines, which will focus on biological science and a new hospital medicines business. An Established Medicines business will include sales for older drugs like the cholesterol pill Lipitor that have lost patent protection.

Lastly, the Consumer Healthcare business will handle over-the-counter medicines.

Innovative Medicines will bring in most of the company’s revenue. Pfizer said the growth potential for that business is strong, due in part to an aging population that will create a growing demand for new medicines.

Pfizer Inc., based in New York, expects a significant reduction in the impact of patent protection losses after 2020 following the loss of exclusivity in the U.S. for the pain medicine Lyrica, which is anticipated to occur around December.

CEO Ian Read said in a prepared statement that the reorganization represents a “natural evolution” for Pfizer given the strength of the products they are currently selling and drugs that are in late-stage clinical development.

Read said earlier this year that he expects Pfizer to win 25 to 30 approvals for new medicines or new uses for existing ones through 2022.

The reorganization announced Wednesday will occur at the start of fiscal 2019. The company said it doesn’t expect the moves to affect 2018 guidance.

Shares of Pfizer climbed 2 cents to $37.45 before markets opened Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s