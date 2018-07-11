  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2Watch Now
    WCBS TV Live: CBS2 News Update

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Buffalo, Coaching, Hockey, NHL, Phil Housley, Sabres, Steve Smith

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres coach Phil Housley has hired Steve Smith to his staff.

Smith was a three-time Stanley Cup winner in Edmonton during a 16-year career, also playing for the Blackhawks and Flames.

He has nine years of experience as an NHL assistant, including the past four in Carolina.

Smith will oversee the Sabres defensemen, a group expected to include Rasmus Dahlin, the first player selected in the draft last month.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s