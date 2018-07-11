NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A crime spree is targeting cars on Staten Island, and it seems as if “X” marks the spot in almost every case.

Dozens of victims’ cars have been damaged since May in the Prince’s Bay, Pleasant Plains, Hugenot, Bloomingdale, and Woodrow neighborhoods.

“It looks like somebody did a keyed cross,” Staten Island resident Darlene Silverstein said. “You can see it’s really carved in there so they really had to make an effort to dig in.”

Sal Patanio’s says his car was targeted, along with 70 others across the borough that police know about.

“I don’t know if it’s a gang type thing,” he said. “I don’t really know, but they do look familiar.”

Police say they haven’t been able to catch a break in the case because the suspect, or suspects, haven’t been caught on surveillance. Patanio says it seems a little odd.

“No one has been able to look at the camera and then identify somebody, somebodies that are doing these types of things,” he said.

Police encourage anyone who has been a victim to come forward. There’s also a reward of $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.