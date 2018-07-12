NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A sweet deal to score children fuzzy new friends went wrong Thursday when overwhelmed Build-A-Bear Workshop stores across the nation shut down a special promotion halfway through the day, leaving thousands of children and parents disappointed.

The promotion priced the company’s stuffed animals equal to each child’s age, starting at $1. Customer response went far beyond expectations.

Huge lines were reported outside stores in Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and New York.

At around 1:45 p.m., the company tweeted that all stores would stop taking new orders today.

“Urgent Alert: Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our locations due to crowd safety concerns. We have closed lines in our stores. We understand some Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible,” the company posted on Twitter.

Social media tracked huge turnout at the retailers across the county.

Scene From Staten Island Mall:



Menlo Park Mall in New Jersey:



Paramus Park in New Jersey:

This is the line at @ParamusPark for the @buildabear pay your age day. Mall management and security are present, handling the crowd well despite the fact they were caught off guard. pic.twitter.com/zm8v5hG8zb — 🇵🇷👸🏻 (@APH005) July 12, 2018

Around The County:

No, really. This is the line at Mall of America, where Build-A-Bear-Workshop is promoting their "Pay Your Age Day" deal, which was so popular they eventually had to cut off the line. | https://t.co/kJ9Mhu6u2h pic.twitter.com/1PPDrKUbir — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) July 12, 2018

Wow. The Pay Your Age Day crowds at Build-A-Bear are huge.

Hundreds of people lined up OUTSIDE Valley Fair Mall in San Jose… pic.twitter.com/kLPL7upnsJ — scott budman (@scottbudman) July 12, 2018

Build-A-Bear is overwhelmed with customers they have cut the line off at Chandler Mall in Arizona they are asking people not to come… They have handed out $15 off dollar coupons. #12News #BuildABear #Longlines pic.twitter.com/aAptX3vbDt — PhillipMathews (@PhillipMathews) July 12, 2018

Prov Place Mall acting like somethin fire just dropped. Nah just some build a bear day special pic.twitter.com/tIdleRfkFn — Trev (@Trevytrev401) July 12, 2018

People in line at the Altamonte Mall Build-A-Bear Workshop for the "Pay Your Age" promotion @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/suH8YVc4UQ — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 12, 2018

Yep..this is the line at the mall of GA for build a bear 😬

I don't even see the store 😭 pic.twitter.com/rkk3Ebe3s5 — 🏵️ Becky 🏵️ (@rebecsierra) July 12, 2018

The photos above were taken at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Ill. Both the pictures feature a look at the line inside and outside the mall for the Chicago suburbs’ Build-A-Bear Workshop. The major mall is located northwest of Chicago.