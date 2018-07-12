  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A sweet deal to score children fuzzy new friends went wrong Thursday when overwhelmed Build-A-Bear Workshop stores across the nation shut down a special promotion halfway through the day, leaving thousands of children and parents disappointed.

The promotion priced the company’s stuffed animals equal to each child’s age, starting at $1. Customer response went far beyond expectations.

Huge lines were reported outside stores in Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and New York.

At around 1:45 p.m., the company tweeted that all stores would stop taking new orders today.

“Urgent Alert: Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our locations due to crowd safety concerns. We have closed lines in our stores. We understand some Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible,” the company posted on Twitter.

Social media tracked huge turnout at the retailers across the county.

Scene From Staten Island Mall:

Menlo Park Mall in New Jersey:

Paramus Park in New Jersey:

Around The County:

woodfield mall build a bear Build A Bear Promotion Goes Out Of Control As Crowds Mob Stores

Photo Credit: Jamie Laureen Armstrong

build a bear woodfield mall Build A Bear Promotion Goes Out Of Control As Crowds Mob Stores

Photo Credit: Jamie Laureen Armstrong

The photos above were taken at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Ill. Both the pictures feature a look at the line inside and outside the mall for the Chicago suburbs’ Build-A-Bear Workshop. The major mall is located northwest of Chicago.

