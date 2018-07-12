LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) – The 70th Emmy Award nominations were announced Thursday morning, with “Game of Thrones” earning 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series, to lead the pack.
HBO’s fantasy saga is a two-time best drama winner that sat out the last year’s awards.
It’s returning to face formidable competition: “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the dystopian sci-fi series that claimed top drama honors last year, drew 20 bids, with “Westworld” close by with 21.
Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” is the top comedy with 16 bids. It will face newcomers including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Barry,” starring Bill Hader.
The revival of “Roseanne,” canceled because of star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, drew only one major nomination, a supporting actress nod for Laurie Metcalf.
The previous high for “Game of Thrones” was 24 nominations in 2015. It got 23 nods in 2016 but wasn’t eligible last year.
Samira Wiley of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Orange Is the New Black” and Ryan Eggold of “The Blacklist” fame made the announcements on Thursday morning.
Nominations included…
Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
Game of Thrones
This Is Us
The Crown
The Americans
Stranger Things
Westworld
Comedy Series
“Atlanta” (FX)
“Barry” (HBO)
“Black-ish” (ABC)
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
“GLOW” (Netflix)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
“Silicon Valley” (HBO)
“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)
Best Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Late Show with James Corden
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Variety Sketch Series
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
“Portlandia” (IFC)
“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)
“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)
“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (TruTV)
“I Love You, America” (Hulu)
Reality Competition
“The Amazing Race”
“American Ninja Warrior”
“Project Runway”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Drama Actress
Claire Foy
Tatiana Maslany
Elisabeth Moss
Sandra Oh
Keri Russell
Evan Rachel Wood
Lead Actor in a Drama
Jason Bateman
Sterling K. Brown
Ed Harris
Matthew Rhys
Milo Ventimiglia
Jeffrey Wright
Comedy Actress
Pamela Adlon
Rachel Brosnahan
Allison Janney
Issa Rae
Tracee Ellis Ross
Lily Tomlin
Comedy Actor
Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)
Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)
Limited Series Actor
Antonio Banderas
Darren Criss
Benedict Cumberbatch
Jeff Daniels
John Legend
Jesse Plemons
Limited Series Actress
Jessica Biel
Laura Dern
Michelle Dockery
Edie Falco
Regina King
Sarah Paulson
