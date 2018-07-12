LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) – The 70th Emmy Award nominations were announced Thursday morning, with “Game of Thrones” earning 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series, to lead the pack.

HBO’s fantasy saga is a two-time best drama winner that sat out the last year’s awards.

It’s returning to face formidable competition: “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the dystopian sci-fi series that claimed top drama honors last year, drew 20 bids, with “Westworld” close by with 21.

Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” is the top comedy with 16 bids. It will face newcomers including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Barry,” starring Bill Hader.

The revival of “Roseanne,” canceled because of star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, drew only one major nomination, a supporting actress nod for Laurie Metcalf.

The previous high for “Game of Thrones” was 24 nominations in 2015. It got 23 nods in 2016 but wasn’t eligible last year.

Samira Wiley of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Orange Is the New Black” and Ryan Eggold of “The Blacklist” fame made the announcements on Thursday morning.

Nominations included…

Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

Game of Thrones

This Is Us

The Crown

The Americans

Stranger Things

Westworld

Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Best Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Late Show with James Corden

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (TruTV)

“I Love You, America” (Hulu)

Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Drama Actress

Claire Foy

Tatiana Maslany

Elisabeth Moss

Sandra Oh

Keri Russell

Evan Rachel Wood

Lead Actor in a Drama

Jason Bateman

Sterling K. Brown

Ed Harris

Matthew Rhys

Milo Ventimiglia

Jeffrey Wright

Comedy Actress

Pamela Adlon

Rachel Brosnahan

Allison Janney

Issa Rae

Tracee Ellis Ross

Lily Tomlin

Comedy Actor

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Limited Series Actor

Antonio Banderas

Darren Criss

Benedict Cumberbatch

Jeff Daniels

John Legend

Jesse Plemons

Limited Series Actress

Jessica Biel

Laura Dern

Michelle Dockery

Edie Falco

Regina King

Sarah Paulson

