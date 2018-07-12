COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBSNewYork/AP) – Stormy Daniels‘ lawyer says the adult film actress is in police custody in Ohio and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law.

Attorney Michael Avenatti says Daniels was arrested at a strip club in Columbus Wednesday night for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her in a “non-sexual manner” on stage.

Avenatti calls the arrest “a set up.”

An Ohio law known as the Community Defense Act prohibits anyone who isn’t a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was in police custody early Thursday morning and was expected to face a misdemeanor charge.

“It’s absurd that law enforcement resources are being spent to conduct a sting operation related to customers touching performers in a strip club in a non-sexual manner,” said Avenatti.

Avenatti posted on Twitter on Thursday morning that Daniels will plead not guilty to three misdemeanor charges.

A Columbus police spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A person who answered the phone at the strip club declined to comment.

Daniels has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006, when he was married, which Trump has denied. She’s suing Trump and his former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

According to Sirens’ website, Daniels was scheduled to perform Wednesday and Thursday night.

