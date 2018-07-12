MIAMI, Fla. (CBS Local) – A homeless man with no arms in Florida has been accused of stabbing a tourist with scissors.

Miami Beach police say 46-year-old Jonathan Crenshaw held a pair of scissors with his feet and stabbed 22-year-old Cesar Coronado just after midnight on July 10.

Crenshaw is reportedly a popular fixture in the area, known for painting on canvases near a trendy spot in South Beach.

According to the arrest report, Crenshaw claims he was lying down when Coronado approached him and hit him in the head. Police say Crenshaw stabbed Coronado twice and fled.

A friend who was traveling with Coronado claims they asked Crenshaw for directions when he suddenly jumped up and attacked Coronado. The 22-year-old from Chicago was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Crenshaw has been charged with aggravated battery.

[H/T CBS Miami]