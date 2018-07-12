  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Manhasset, Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Manhasset man has been arrested as a part of a child exploitation investigation.

According to police, 70-year-old Ashok Vora engaged in sexual conversation online with an undercover agent who was posing as an 11-year-old female. Police say he also exposed himself on a web camera.

Vora was charged with attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor.

The undercover operation was conducted by the Nassau County Special Victim’s Squad-Child Exploitation Section in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Detectives request anyone that has been contacted online by the defendant, who uses the username KevinNY, to contact Special Victim’s Unit at 516-573-4022.

