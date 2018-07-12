  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Air Travel, Airport Security, Phoenix Sky Harbor, Technology

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is integrating biometric technology that will ease the wait time for travelers willing to pay a fee.

Biometric screening company Clear unveiled kiosks with fingerprint and iris scanners Wednesday inside Terminal 4.

The privately-run scanners will be made available at some point at the other terminals.

Clear officials say passengers with a membership will move through a separate line where their identities would be verified with “the tap of a finger or blink of the eye.”

But they would still have to go through bag checks and metal detectors.

Annual membership costs $179. An additional family member can be added for $50 per year. Children under the age of 18 can enroll for free.

Sky Harbor is the 25th airport nationwide where Clear operates.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

