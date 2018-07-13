NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on three people Friday afternoon in Downtown Brooklyn.

A 26-year-old woman, 28-year-old man and 31-year-old man were shot around 1:45 p.m. at Gallatin Place and Fulton Street.

All three were hospitalized, the younger adults with gunshot wounds to their hands, and the older male with a wound to his thigh.

They were taken to Methodist Hospital where they are expected to survive.

Police said it appears the suspect had been involved in a dispute at the location, likely targeting the 28-year-old man, while the other two victims were bystanders.

The suspect then fled to a train station nearby, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.