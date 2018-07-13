NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of a daylight shooting in the Bronx, allegedly targeting the son of a reputed mob associate.

Police say a gunman opened fire around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday while the victim was standing near a vehicle on Tierney Place and Locus Point Drive in the Throgs Neck section.

In the video, a red Nissan sedan is seen pulling up and that’s when police say the suspect opens fire. The 41-year-old victim tries to escape by rolling on the ground to avoid the bullets.

The suspect is seen getting out of the passenger seat, chasing the victim and firing three more shots before taking off.

Sources confirm the shooting victim is Salvatore Zottola, the son of a known alleged mafia associate, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported. Police however could not confirm that the shooting was mob related.

Zotolla suffered gunshot wounds to his torso and hands and graze wounds to his head, but survived. He was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

