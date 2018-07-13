NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Westchester County executive is meeting with transportation and trucking officials Friday to find a way to keep commercial trucks off the Hutchinson River Parkway.

Commercial trucks are banned on the parkway, but routinely smash into the low overpasses in Westchester and the Bronx.

The most recent incident happened Monday when the driver of a truck sheared off the top and side of his trailer like a tin can, blaming his partner for the error.

“He sent me down this road,” the driver said. “And this was the result of him sending me down this road right here.”

The drove the 11-foot moving truck under the King Street bridge in Rye Brook despite the sign saying the clearance is nine-and-a-half feet, signs saying passenger cars only and detection systems that are supposed to alert drivers they are over height.

“He knows he made a mistake,” said Cardell Talton of Atlas Moving.

It’s a problem that happens far too frequently on the parkway. One happened on June 27 in the Bronx and another on June 12 in Pelham.

On Friday, Westchester County Executive George Latimer is holding a roundtable meeting on the issue.

“It’s not one thing that we need to do,” Latimer said. “It’s multiple things that we need to do.”

Latimer says he’s demanding action from the trucking industry and the state Department of Transportation.

“There are multiple reasons why drivers miss what information is out there already,” he said.

As for the incident Monday, a woman who was driving in a car was injured and taken to the hospital.