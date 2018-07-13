NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long Island Rail Road riders are facing delays, cancellations and diversions Friday morning after a person was struck by a train in Woodside, Queens.

Police are on the scene of the incident, which happened around 5 a.m. near the Woodside station.

Westbound service was suspended for a time between Jamaica and Penn Station, but has since been restored.

However, LIRR trains are still bypassing Kew Gardens and Forest Hills and Woodside. All westbound Port Washington trains are also stopping at Woodside until further notice.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets for the E train at Jamaica, Kew Gardens and Forest Hills and at Atlantic Terminal and 34th Street for the 2/3 train and on the 7 train at Woodside.

For more information, click here.