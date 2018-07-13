WINDSOR, U.K. (CBSNewYork) — History was made at Windsor Castle Friday as Queens Elizabeth II was introduced to President Donald Trump.

Trump became the 11th U.S. president to meet with the queen during her reign, a tradition that dates back to Harry Truman. The president and First Lady Melania were greeted by the 92-year-old monarch before enjoying a royal salute by the English honor guard.

The queen’s husband, 97-year-old Prince Philip, did not attend the meeting due to his retirement from public life.

Following the ceremony and an inspection of the troops, the Trumps and Queen Elizabeth moved inside Windsor Castle for afternoon tea.

The queen and Trump were expected to discuss political matters affecting both the U.S. and U.K. however the British monarch has a policy of keeping those talks confidential.