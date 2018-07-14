  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMNorbit
    2:00 PMThe Addams Family
    4:00 PMElementary
    5:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:30 PMHow I Met Your Mother
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCBS Sports Special
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Things are heating up once again as we climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. While humidity is rising, its not on the oppressive side just yet. Most stay dry through daylight today, with the exception of far N&W where there is a late risk for some t-storms. If you’re headed to the beach, there is a high risk of rip currents along the south shore.

md today highs 9 7/14 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

CBS2

The better chance arrives for all overnight and into early tomorrow morning. There could be some heavy downpours around sunrise Sunday, but then it appears we’ll have a lull in any action. After some breaks of sun, more scattered pop-ups are likely tomorrow afternoon and evening. Temps once again climb to near 90 with a more humid day on tap.

nu tu 7day auto 31 7/14 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

CBS2

It stays on the steamy side until Tuesday when a strong front moves through and knocks the humidity back down behind it. Have a great weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s