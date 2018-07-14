Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Things are heating up once again as we climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. While humidity is rising, its not on the oppressive side just yet. Most stay dry through daylight today, with the exception of far N&W where there is a late risk for some t-storms. If you’re headed to the beach, there is a high risk of rip currents along the south shore.

The better chance arrives for all overnight and into early tomorrow morning. There could be some heavy downpours around sunrise Sunday, but then it appears we’ll have a lull in any action. After some breaks of sun, more scattered pop-ups are likely tomorrow afternoon and evening. Temps once again climb to near 90 with a more humid day on tap.

It stays on the steamy side until Tuesday when a strong front moves through and knocks the humidity back down behind it. Have a great weekend!