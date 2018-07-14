NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death Saturday morning in Brooklyn and two men were also wounded.

Police said there was some type of dispute before the victims were stabbed around 6:10 a.m. near Belmont Avenue and Mother Gatson Boulevard.

The 15-year-old who died was stabbed in the abdomen.

An 18-year-old man was stabbed in the chest, and a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the right shoulder. They are both in stable condition.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect or suspects.