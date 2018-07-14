NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for a man they say raped and robbed a woman inside her apartment in Brooklyn early Friday morning.

Police say the suspect knocked on the door of the 34-year-old victim’s apartment inside a multi-unit dwelling near the corner of 52nd Street and 7th Avenue in Sunset Park around 1:00 a.m.

When she opened the door police say the suspect forced his way into the apartment, where he raped the victim inside her bedroom at gunpoint.

The attacker then stole $500 and restrained the victim’s arms with a sweater before running off. The otherwise uninjured victim managed to call 911 after freeing herself.

Even though NYPD statistics show overall crime is down in the city, one problem area is rapes. Statistics show rapes are up 34 percent; 912 from the first six months of 2018 compared to 680 in 2017.

Police describe the suspect as an Asian male in his 30s. He’s roughly 5’8″ with a medium build and has tattoos on his left arm. Police say he was last seen carrying a messenger bag.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.