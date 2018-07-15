  • TV10/55

Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup4 7/15 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s gonna be another hot day across the area…but with extra humidity, so we’ll really be feelin’ it! Expect temps once again in the upper 80s and low 90s. Another contrast to yesterday will be the threat of scattered thunderstorms during the day – so outdoor plans may be dampened a bit.

nu tu hour by hour pm 7/15 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Monday will be a scorcher with temps in the low 90s, feeling even warmer due to that humidity. Temps back off a bit on Tuesday, but with an approaching front and surging moisture comes our best shot at rain over the coming week. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and localized flooding.

nu tu 7day auto10 7/15 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The rest of the week looks great…sunny, dry, and with seasonable temps in the mid 80s!

