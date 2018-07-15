NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released video of two men wanted for shooting two people in Brooklyn.

Surveillance footage shows a man in a white t-shirt pacing near the Brownsville Houses on Stone Avenue on July 3rd.

The man then hands what appears to be a gun to another man in a black sweatshirt. Police say that man fired several shots at a group inside a park at the housing complex.

A man and woman, both 19, were shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

