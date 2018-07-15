  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMThe Iron Lady
    2:00 PMDon't Blink
    2:30 PMDon't Blink
    3:00 PMSaving Hope
    4:00 PMElementary
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPacific Blues
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Brownsville

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released video of two men wanted for shooting two people in Brooklyn.

Surveillance footage shows a man in a white t-shirt pacing near the Brownsville Houses on Stone Avenue on July 3rd.

The man then hands what appears to be a gun to another man in a black sweatshirt. Police say that man fired several shots at a group inside a park at the housing complex.

A man and woman, both 19, were shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s