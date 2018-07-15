NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD announced on Sunday they made an arrest in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

The melee began as some type of dispute around 6:10 a.m. Saturday near Belmont Avenue and Mother Gatson Boulevard in Brownsville.

The 15-year-old who died was stabbed in the abdomen, according to police. An 18-year-old man was stabbed in the chest, and a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the right shoulder.

25-year-old Jayson Smith, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and first degree gang assault, among other charges.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.