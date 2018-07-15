  • TV10/55

Filed Under:Clifton, Local TV, New Jersey, Passaic County

CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A pizza delivery man was pronounced dead after police say he was shot while on the clock in Passaic County, New Jersey early Sunday.

Police say they responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident near 503 Paulison Ave. in Clifton just after 2:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a 27-year-old Elmwood Park man unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound behind the wheel of a 1998 Toyota Camry which had struck a tree.

The victim was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the man was working as a pizza delivery driver and may have been making a delivery when he was shot near 582 Paulison Ave., a short distance away from where he eventually crashed into a tree.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at 973-470-5908.

