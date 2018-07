NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A dozen people suffered minor injuries when a fire broke out Sunday in Brooklyn.

It happened around 2:25 p.m. on Flatbush Avenue near Winthrop Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Officials said the fire was on the second and third floors of the four-story building. It was under control in just under an hour.

The cause is under investigation.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.