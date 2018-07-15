Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Barbecues and cookouts aren’t just for burgers and hot dogs anymore.
Summer vegetables deserve a spot on the table as well.
Chef and nutritionist Nicolette Pace stopped by with a recipe for savory summer terrine.
1/2 lb eggplant cut into 1/4″ slices 1 l
olive oil
1 cup roasted red peppers, minced 2 cups
1 package frozen artichoke hearts (9oz) chopped 2 package
2 eggs
1 lb ground chicken 1.5 pound
3/4 cup heavy cream
1 cup ricotta 1.5 cup ricotta
2 garlic cloves
3 shallots or 1/3 c chopped red onions with 2 additional garlic cloves
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
1/2 cup minced green onions and parsley
salt pepper nutmeg to taste
- Grease an 8 cup terrine mold. Sprinkle the green onions and parsley all around.
- Prepare the eggplant slices by salting them and placing them in a colander for 30 minutes to drain liquid and temper any bitterness. Brush or spray with olive oil and bake for 10 minutes at 400 degrees until just tender.
- Combine chicken, eggs, mustard, ricotta, Parmesan cheese, garlic, shallots, cream, and seasonings in a food processor until combined. Adjust seasonings to your taste.
- Layer the meat mixture on top of the green onions and parsley in the terrine. Then top with eggplant slices, then red peppers, then artichoke hearts. alternating until all ingredients have been added.
- Top with a layer of green onions and parsley.
- Cover with aluminum foil. Make a small hole in the foil to vent.
- Set the terrine mold in a pan of hot water so that it reaches halfway up the sides of the mold.
- Bake the terrine at 300 degrees for 90 minutes. Meat thermometer should register 150 degrees in the center.
- Cool to room temperature then place in refrigerator weighted down by 2 pounds. Dried beans or canned items work well.
- Once chilled, unmold, slice and serve with herbed or flavored mayonnaise.