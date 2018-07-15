CLEVELAND (AP) — New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez will begin a rehab stint on Sunday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he recovers from a groin strain.

Sanchez has been sidelined since June 25, but has steadily improved in recent days and is ready to return to the field.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that as long as Sanchez continues to progress, the plan is for him to start behind the plate in the club’s first game after the All-Star break — July 20 against the New York Mets.

Sanchez is batting .190 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 63 games.

While Sanchez has been out, Austin Romine has handled the bulk of New York’s catching duties.

Boone said the Yankees miss Sanchez most because he’s a “dynamic hitter” who gives New York’s lineup more length.

Sanchez hit 33 homers and drove in 90 runs last season, his first full campaign in the majors.

